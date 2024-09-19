Farthing 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1883 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30042 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) PF65 (2) RB (4) BN (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)