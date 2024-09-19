flag
Farthing 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1883 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1883 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,129,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1883 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30042 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 21, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1883 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Available by subscription

Get access