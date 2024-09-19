United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,129,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1883 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30042 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
