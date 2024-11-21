flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1879 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1879 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,977,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1879 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.

United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Aurea - May 25, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
United Kingdom Farthing 1879 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

