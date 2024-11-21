Farthing 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1879 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (4) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) RD (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (4)