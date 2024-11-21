United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,977,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1879 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (5)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search