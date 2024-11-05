United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1875 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,093,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1875 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 31, 2005.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
