flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1875 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1875 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1875 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,093,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1875 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 31, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 H at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1875 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access