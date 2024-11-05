Farthing 1875 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1875 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 31, 2005.

