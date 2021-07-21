flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1875 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1875 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 713,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1875 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 21, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 20, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access