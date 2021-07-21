United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 713,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1875 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search