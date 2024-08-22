United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1874 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,584,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1874 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (4)
- Downies (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Katz (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (3)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
