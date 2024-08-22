Farthing 1874 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1874 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.

