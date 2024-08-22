flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1874 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1874 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1874 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,584,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1874 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (4)
  • Downies (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Katz (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (3)
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Farthing 1874 H at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition UNC PL
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

