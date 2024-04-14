flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1873 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1873 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,226,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1873 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2710 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 48 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 14000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1873 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1873 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access