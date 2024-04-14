Farthing 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1873 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2710 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition UNC (43) AU (2) XF (6) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (18) MS64 (15) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) RD (11) RB (24) BN (2) Service NGC (29) PCGS (8) ICG (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (16)

Heritage Eur (2)

Katz (4)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numisor (4)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (2)