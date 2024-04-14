United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,226,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1873 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2710 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 48 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 14000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
