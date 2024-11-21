United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,018,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1867 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 720. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
