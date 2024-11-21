Farthing 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1867 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 720. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) PF65 (1) RD (2) RB (6) BN (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (6)