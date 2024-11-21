flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1867 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1867 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,018,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1867 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 720. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Farthing 1867 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1867 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access