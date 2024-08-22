flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1862 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1862 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,336,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1862 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4388 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 518. Bidding took place September 10, 2006.

United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1862 at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
