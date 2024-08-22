United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,336,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1862 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4388 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 518. Bidding took place September 10, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (14)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (4)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search