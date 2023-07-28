United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1844 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 430,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1844 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31694 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 200 AUD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
