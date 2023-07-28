flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1844 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1844 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1844 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 430,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1844 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31694 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction CNG - August 14, 2024
Seller CNG
Date August 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 200 AUD
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
United Kingdom Farthing 1844 WW at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1844 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access