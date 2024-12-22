flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1841 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1841 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1841 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,720,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 22, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 300 DKK
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - November 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date November 25, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - March 8, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1841 WW at auction Heritage - March 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1841 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access