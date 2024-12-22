Farthing 1841 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.

