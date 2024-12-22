United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1841 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,720,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (14)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 300 DKK
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 25, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
