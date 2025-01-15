flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1839 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1839 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,301,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1839 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1839 WW at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1839 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing
