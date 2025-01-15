Farthing 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1839 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (75) UNC (32) AU (7) XF (13) VF (2) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (13) MS63 (3) AU55 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (20) PF64 (18) PF63 (6) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) RD (2) RB (6) BN (40) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (41) PCGS (29) ANACS (1)

