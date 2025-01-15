United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,301,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1839 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
