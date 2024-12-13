Third Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (19) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (2) PF65 (7) PF64 (9) PF61 (1) RD (4) RB (16) BN (13) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (16) NGC (19)

