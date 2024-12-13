United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 144,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF65 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
