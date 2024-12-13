flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Third Farthing 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Third Farthing 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 144,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF65 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - December 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

