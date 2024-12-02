flag
Third Farthing 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Third Farthing 1844 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Third Farthing 1844 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,301,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 540. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1844 at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

