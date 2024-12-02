United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,301,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 540. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (14)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (17)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search