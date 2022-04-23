United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,001,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1883 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
