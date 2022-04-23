flag
Halfpenny 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1883 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1883 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,001,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1883 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

