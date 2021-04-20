Halfpenny 1882 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 375. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

