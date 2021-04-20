United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1882 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,480,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1882
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 375. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 125 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
