United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1882 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1882 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1882 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,480,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 375. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 125 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Numismática Leilões - April 20, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1882 H at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
