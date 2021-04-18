flag
Halfpenny 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,583,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1879 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3435 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 28,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1879 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

