Halfpenny 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,583,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1879 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3435 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 28,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Numisor (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- WAG (2)
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
