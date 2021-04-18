Halfpenny 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1879 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3435 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 28,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

