Halfpenny 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,210,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1877 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
