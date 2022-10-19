flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1877 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1877 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,210,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1877 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1877 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
