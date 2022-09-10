Halfpenny 1875 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1875 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 200,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

