United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1875 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,254,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1875 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 200,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
