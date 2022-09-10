flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1875 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1875 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1875 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,254,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1875 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 200,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 H at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF65 RD NGC
