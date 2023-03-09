Halfpenny 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1875 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2884 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

