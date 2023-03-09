flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1875 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1875 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,431,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1875 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2884 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Spink - June 27, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

