Halfpenny 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,431,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1875 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2884 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
