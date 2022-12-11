United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1874 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,018,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1874 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21885 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
