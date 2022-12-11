flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1874 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1874 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1874 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,018,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1874 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21885 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
Seller DNW
Date November 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 H at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition SP65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

