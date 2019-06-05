United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,348,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1874 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3451 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 870. Bidding took place May 27, 2007.
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
