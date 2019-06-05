Halfpenny 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1874 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3451 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 870. Bidding took place May 27, 2007.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (5) VF (1) F (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (3) BN (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (6)