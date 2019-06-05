flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1874 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1874 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,348,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1874 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3451 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 870. Bidding took place May 27, 2007.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 1, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 1, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1874 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price

For the sale of Halfpenny 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

