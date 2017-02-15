flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1873 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1873 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,405,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1873 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS63 RB ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1873 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1873 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access