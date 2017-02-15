Halfpenny 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1873 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.

Сondition UNC (12) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (8) RD (3) RB (1) BN (7) Service NGC (6) PCGS (4) ANACS (1)