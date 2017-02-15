United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,405,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1873 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (6)
- Numisor (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS63 RB ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search