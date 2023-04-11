United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,351,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1870 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3119 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 276. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (6)
- NOONANS (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
