Halfpenny 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1870 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1870 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,351,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1870 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3119 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 276. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (6)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1870 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

