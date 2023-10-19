United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,046,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 355 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
