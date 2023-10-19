flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,046,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 355 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1868 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

