Halfpenny 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (31) UNC (12) AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (6) PF64 (8) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (4) RB (12) BN (7) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (21) PCGS (9) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (8)

Heritage (19)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)

UBS (1)