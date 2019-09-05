United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,509,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1867 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24433 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 156 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search