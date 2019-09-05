flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1867 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1867 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,509,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1867 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24433 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 156 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction BAC - December 19, 2017
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1867 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1867 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access