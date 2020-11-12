Halfpenny 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1864 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

