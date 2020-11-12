United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 538,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1864 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 12, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
