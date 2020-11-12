flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1864 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1864 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 538,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1864 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - November 12, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - November 12, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 12, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition AU58 BN NGC
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS66 BN NGC
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1864 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

