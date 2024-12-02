Halfpenny 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1862 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.

