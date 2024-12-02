United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 61,107,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1862 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (5)
- DNW (15)
- Goldberg (18)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (30)
- Katz (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (15)
- Stephen Album (6)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search