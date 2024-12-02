flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 61,107,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1862 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1862 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
