Halfpenny 1845 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1845 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,939. Bidding took place June 1, 2014.

