Halfpenny 1845 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1845 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,939. Bidding took place June 1, 2014.
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
