Halfpenny 1845 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1845 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1845 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1845 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,939. Bidding took place June 1, 2014.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1845 WW at auction Spink - September 28, 2005
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

