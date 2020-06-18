flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 126,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 18, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 18, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - January 24, 2007
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition PROOF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

