United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 126,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 18, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
