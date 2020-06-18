Half Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 126,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

