United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 677,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 390. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 390 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 21, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
