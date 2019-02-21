Half Farthing 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 390. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) AU58 (1) RB (1) BN (6) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4)