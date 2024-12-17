United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,451,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13648 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Berk (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (29)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (21)
- Künker (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (13)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (3)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
