flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1844 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1844 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,451,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13648 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Berk (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • GINZA (4)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (29)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1844 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Farthing 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1844 All English coins English copper coins English coins Half Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access