Half Farthing 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13648 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (83) AU (25) XF (48) VF (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (17) MS63 (20) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) XF40 (2) RD (1) RB (24) BN (22) Service PCGS (28) NGC (25) ANACS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

BAC (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Berk (1)

CNG (4)

Coin Cabinet (2)

CoinsNB (2)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

GINZA (4)

Goldberg (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (29)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Katz (21)

Künker (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (3)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (13)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (3)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Teutoburger (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)