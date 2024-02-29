Half Farthing 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2999 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 675. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

