United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,043,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2999 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 675. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2013
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
