United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1839 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1839 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,043,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2999 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 675. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2013
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1839 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

