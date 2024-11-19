flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1649 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1649
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1500 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1649 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 27, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Naumann - April 2, 2023
SellerNaumann
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Naumann - February 5, 2023
SellerNaumann
DateFebruary 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Naumann - December 4, 2022
SellerNaumann
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1649?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1649 is 1500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1649?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1649 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1649?

To sell the Shilling 1649 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1649All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions