Crown 1654 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1654 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1654 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1654
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4100 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1654 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1654 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 12,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction St James’s - July 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2551 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
13758 $
Price in auction currency 12500 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateJuly 30, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 1, 2020
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateApril 1, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2019
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Morton & Eden - July 2, 2015
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMarch 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2013
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2011
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Goldberg - September 26, 2007
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 26, 2007
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2006
ConditionVF25 ICG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Spink - September 28, 2005
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 1, 2005
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1654 at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 14, 1999
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1654?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1654 is 4100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1654?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1654 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1654?

To sell the Crown 1654 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

