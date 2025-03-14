flag
Halfcrown 1654 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfcrown 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfcrown 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1654
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:690 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1654 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction NOONANS - September 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 3, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1250 NZD
Price in auction currency 1250 NZD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 2, 2024
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction St James’s - May 24, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 9, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1654 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2019
ConditionVG
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfcrown 1654?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1654 is 690 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1654?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1654 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1654?

To sell the Halfcrown 1654 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

