Unite 1655 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight9,1 g
- Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationUnite
- Year1655
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Where can I sell the Unite 1655?
To sell the Unite 1655 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
