Unite 1654 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Unite 1654 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Unite 1654 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1654
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:12000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1654 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1654 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
5760 $
Price in auction currency 5760 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 24, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 15, 2020
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 18, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite 1654 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 22, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1654?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1654 is 12000 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1654?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1654 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1654?

To sell the Unite 1654 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

