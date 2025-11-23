flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1649 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Unite 1649 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Unite 1649 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1649
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:9800 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1649 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1649 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2854 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,812.5. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 20, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 10, 2013
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 19, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
United Kingdom Unite 1649 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Unite 1649?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1649 is 9800 USD. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1649?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1649 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1649?

To sell the Unite 1649 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1649All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins UniteNumismatic auctions