Sixpence 1618 "Quintus bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1618
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1618 "Quintus bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1618 "Quintus bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

