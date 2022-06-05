flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1609
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Сondition
United Kingdom Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 24, 2014
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateApril 24, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - October 1, 2008
SellerCNG
DateOctober 1, 2008
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1609 "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

