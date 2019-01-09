flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Unadorned throne back (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Unadorned throne back

Obverse Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Unadorned throne back - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Unadorned throne back - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight12,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3999 oz) 12,4375 g
  • Diameter38 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationRose Ryal
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:44000 USD
Auction sales chart Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Unadorned throne back - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Unadorned throne back. This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 591 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
64620 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
46000 $
Price in auction currency 46000 USD
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
SellerSpink
DateMarch 22, 2016
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 19, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 27, 2007
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 27, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2006
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Unadorned throne back?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Unadorned throne back is 44000 USD. The coin contains 12,4375 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1929,84 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Unadorned throne back?

The information on the current value of the British coin Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Unadorned throne back is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Unadorned throne back?

To sell the Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Unadorned throne back we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

