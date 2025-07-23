flag
United Kingdom
Period: 1559-1952

Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight12,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3999 oz) 12,4375 g
  • Diameter38 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationRose Ryal
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:32000 USD
Auction sales chart Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (66)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 100,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
44000 $
Price in auction currency 44000 USD
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Nihon - December 14, 2025
SellerNihon
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
54569 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 JPY
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 27, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 15, 2020
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 20, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of James I Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 32000 USD. The coin contains 12,4375 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1929,84 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

To sell the Rose Ryal no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

