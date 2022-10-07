flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter35 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationLaurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7300 USD
Auction sales chart Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
8462 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of James I Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" is 7300 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1280,28 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust"?

To sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Quintus bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

