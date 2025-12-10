flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter35 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationLaurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:4500 USD
Auction sales chart Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (287)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
7600 $
Price in auction currency 7600 USD
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Constantin Coins - November 7, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateNovember 7, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - April 26, 2025
SellerRoschberg Mynthandel AS
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - February 19, 2025
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - March 4, 2026
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 4, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of James I Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" is 4500 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1280,28 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1619All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins LaurelNumismatic auctions