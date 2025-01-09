flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter36 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationLaurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3200 USD
Auction sales chart Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,400. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1626 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
3720 $
Price in auction currency 3720 USD
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 21, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
SellerNihon
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" is 3200 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1280,28 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust"?

To sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
