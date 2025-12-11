Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

How much is the gold coin of James I Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"? According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" is 4500 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1280,28 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"? The information on the current value of the British coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.