United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter36 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationLaurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4500 USD
Auction sales chart Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
5623 $
Price in auction currency 4200 GBP
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2898 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 25, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - July 31, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of James I Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" is 4500 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1280,28 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"?

To sell the Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

