Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1599 oz) 4,975 g

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6700 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
3808 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
18309 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2016
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Künker - September 29, 2004
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 6700 USD. The coin contains 4,975 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 771,65 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

To sell the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

