1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
  • Diameter20 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • Denomination1/4 laurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21069 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction HARMERS - September 29, 2025
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 25, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" at auction Morton & Eden - February 25, 2026
SellerMorton & Eden
DateFebruary 25, 2026
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of James I 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" is 1200 USD. The coin contains 2,0633 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 319,95 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust"?

To sell the 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

