United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
  • Diameter20 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • Denomination1/4 laurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1500 USD
Auction sales chart 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place September 8, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 140000 JPY
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction CNG - September 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 23, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 23, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Status International - June 6, 2025
SellerStatus International
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 26, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
SellerStatus International
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" is 1500 USD. The coin contains 2,0633 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 319,95 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust"?

To sell the 1/4 laurel no date (1619-1625) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

