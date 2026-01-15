flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter28 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalf Laurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:2700 USD
Auction sales chart Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25069 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place August 26, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2026
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 15, 2026
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1266 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Klondike Auction - February 9, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 4, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateFebruary 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of James I Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 2700 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 640,38 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

To sell the Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1619All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins Half LaurelNumismatic auctions